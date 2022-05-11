

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $52.56 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $87.44 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $205.36 million or $2.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.1% to $1.21 billion from $0.87 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $52.56 Mln. vs. $87.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $0.87 Bln last year.



