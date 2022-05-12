Yardi Recognised at 2022 SBR Technology Excellence Awards

Global real estate technology provider recognised for innovation serving the real estate industry

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi has been recognised for its achievements in real estate at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards, held by Singapore Business Review.

The SBR Technology Awards, covering 50 countries, focuses on highlighting the technological innovation of Singapore companies that are embracing the ongoing digital revolution.

Yardi has been recognised for leading this innovation in real estate with continued dedication to develop a single connected software solution. Yardi's technology is designed to help real estate companies within investment, asset and property management to facilitate operational efficiency and business scalability.

"We're thrilled to receive the SBR Technology Excellence Award and be recognised for our achievements in delivering innovative real estate technology to the region," said Bernie Devine, senior regional director of Asia Pacific at Yardi. "We remain focused and committed to the market needs of our customers while continuing to invest in the development of market-leading solutions."

"Yardi continues to innovate its platforms and solutions to support global real estate markets and does so with a consideration of local nuances and the needs of individual countries and regions," said Tim Charlton, publisher of Singapore Business Review.

About SBR Technology Excellence Awards

The SBR Technology Excellence Awards is the most prestigious awards programme for technological innovations, recognising exceptional companies in Singapore that are riding the digital disruption wave and leading the technological revolution and digital journeys of their respective industries. The SBR Technology Excellence Awards is part of the regional Asian Technology Excellence Awards now running in 50 countries. The awards programme is open to technology companies that pioneered ground-breaking IT products and solutions and organisations or companies from across different industries with innovative technology initiatives that made an impact on their businesses. For more information, visit Business Technology Awards.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.asia .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg