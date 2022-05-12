

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.9 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 584.726 trillion yen.



That's up from 0.5 percent in March.



Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped 1.1 percent on year to 508.305 trillion yen, also accelerating from 0.5 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts fell 0.1 percent on year to 76.420 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks advanced an annual 0.7 percent to 3.569 trillion yen.







