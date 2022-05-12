

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,549.3 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 2.8 percent on year.



That beat forecasts for a surplus of 1,752.3 billion yen and was up from 1,648.3 billion yen in February.



Exports were up 15.7 percent on year to 8,456.1 billion yen and imports surged 36.6 percent to 8,622.1 billion yen for a trade deficit of 166.1 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 39.5 billion yen and the financial account had a surplus of 1,515.9 billion yen.







