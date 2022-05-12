

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its first quarter result from current operations decreased by 59.3% to 91 million euros from the previous year.



The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation fell by 145 million euros or 26.9% to 394 million euros in the prior year. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the operational decline amounted to 140 million euros, resulting in a figure 25.4% below the previous year's level. The decline in result was attributable to the significantly higher costs of energy and transport compared with the same quarter of the previous year, which could only be partially offset despite increases in sales prices.



Revenue for the first quarter rose significantly by 11.8% year-over-year to 4.43 billion euros. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the growth amounted to 13.0%.



HeidelbergCement confirmed its outlook for the whole of 2022. The company anticipates strong growth in revenue and a slight increase in the result from current operations, in both cases before consolidation and exchange rate effects.







