- (PLX AI) - SalMar Q1 operational EBIT NOK 1,262 million vs. estimate NOK 1,400 million.
- • Q1 revenue NOK 4,682 million vs. estimate NOK 4,180 million
- • Fish Farming Northern Norway continuing the solid trend with low cost level due to strong biological and operational performance
- • Fish Farming Central Norway with positive cost development and continued strong operational performance
- • High salmon prices affecting price achievement from contracts within Sales & Industry, but underlying operations improving performance from previous quarters
- • Icelandic operations with solid results due to strong price achievement, strong capacity utilization at harvest plant and stable cost level
