- (PLX AI) - Kojamo Q1 pretax profit EUR 62.9 million vs. estimate EUR 58 million.
- • Q1 FFO EUR 28.9 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.2
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|17,480
|17,510
|07:40
|17,200
|17,500
|07:28
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:28
|Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo plc's Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2022
|Total revenue increased, the number of apartments exceeded 37,000
HELSINKI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a summary of the January-March Interim Report, which is in its entirety...
► Artikel lesen
|07:10
|Kojamo Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 47.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 47 Million
|(PLX AI) - Kojamo Q1 pretax profit EUR 62.9 million vs. estimate EUR 58 million.• Q1 FFO EUR 28.9 million• Q1 EPS EUR 0.2
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|KOJAMO OYJ: Myyrmäki embraces the walkability trend in housing - new Lumo rental apartments close to everything
|28.04.
|KOJAMO OYJ: News conference on Kojamo's Interim Report for January-March 2022 on 12 May 2022
|31.03.
|Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo plc has completed the issue of its EUR 300 million green bond under its EMTN programme
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KOJAMO OYJ
|17,700
|+1,32 %