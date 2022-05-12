- (PLX AI) - Knorr-Bremse Q1 EPS EUR 0.77 vs. estimate EUR 0.82.
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 6,800-7,200 million vs. consensus EUR 7,050 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 12.5-14%
- • Order intake benefits from higher customer demand, growing significantly by 17.3% to € 2.1 billion (Q1 2021: € 1.8 billion); order book grows by 18% to a record level of € 6.0 billion despite significant disruptions to international supply chains
- • Revenue remains nearly stable at € 1.67 billion (Q1 2021: € 1.69 billion) despite volatile market development around the globe; EBIT margin at 10.9% (Q1 2021: 14.9%) despite cost increases and coronavirus developments in China
KNORR-BREMSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de