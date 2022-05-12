Regulatory News:
TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, informs its shareholders and the entire financial community of the availability of the preparatory documents for the ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on June 2, 2022 at 5 p.m. (CEST) at 1070 Brussels, Allée de la Recherche 12.
All documents relating to this general meeting are available on request from the company, or can be consulted on the company's website under shareholders general meetings.
TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.
