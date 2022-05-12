- (PLX AI) - Ferronordic Q1 revenue SEK 1,746 million vs. estimate SEK 1,610 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 63 million
- • Q1 gross margin 17.2% vs. estimate 18%
- • Q1 EBIT margin 6.2%
