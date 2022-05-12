- (PLX AI) - ProSieben Q1 adjusted net income EUR 42 million.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 954 million vs. estimate EUR 940 million with significant growth in advertising revenues is the main driver
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 4,600 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 840 million (unchanged)
- • Uncertainties caused by the war are impacting the Group's sector environments but, as far as can be foreseen at present, are not affecting the outlook for the Group's business development
