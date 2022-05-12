- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling Q1 revenue USD 248 million.
- • Outlook FY capex USD 120-140 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 210-250 million
- • Says added USD 357 million to our backlog which is now at its highest since 2019 and we maintained a very high level of financial uptime while successfully preparing multiple rigs for contracts
- • Says full market recovery is evident in the floater segment in particular, and Maersk Drilling remains strongly positioned with our continued strategic progress
