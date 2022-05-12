REC's new heterojunction solar panel series features efficiencies of up to 22.3% and an operating temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius.Norway-based PV module manufacturer REC has launched a residential heterojunction solar module based on 12G wafers and gapless technology at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. It has raised the density of the panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells. "REC's advanced gapless cell connections allow to increase power while keeping the panel compact," the company's head of global PR, Agnieszka Schulze, told pv magazine. "In addition, ...

