The Company is pleased to report that since changing its business focus away from mineral exploration and into an investment issuer classification, the Company has made several successful investments that have resulted in positive returns for the Company. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $20,955,000 in net assets in combination of cash and liquid investments in public and private entities. Total liabilities as of December 31, 2021 was approximately $225,000. These numbers equal to a Net Asset Value for the Company of $0.90 per share on a consolidated share basis of 23,275,641 common shares issued and outstanding (all figures are based on unaudited financial statements and stated in Canadian currency and subject to variations).

The Company plans to file its latest financial statements in the coming weeks.

Mr. Kal Malhi, CEO, states: "Coloured Ties is in an exceptional position to leverage the company's balance sheet to make investments in emerging technologies and mineral exploration projects. We are excited about our current portfolio and the developments in our investee companies such as Ride Vision and Patriot Battery Metals. We remain laser focused on providing our shareholders with exceptional returns on our investment portfolio and build the Net Asset Value for Coloured Ties. In the current market correction, we will look to carefully assess the investment opportunities that are emerging and deploy our investment model".

SHARE BUY BACK

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. announced intentions to proceed with a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) for up to 1,163,782 common shares of the company, representing approximately 5 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of the company on January 10, 2022.

All shares purchased under the NCIB are being purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All shares purchased will be at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase and will be subsequently cancelled. The NCIB will be conducted through Canaccord Genuity, a member of the exchange, and made in accordance with the policies of the exchange.

The company has received approval from the exchange to commence its NCIB on Dec. 15, 2021. The bid will end on Dec. 14, 2022, or earlier if the number of shares sought in the NCIB has been obtained. The company reserves the right to terminate the bid earlier if it determines such action to be appropriate. Although Coloured Ties intends to purchase shares under its NCIB, there can be no assurance that any such purchases will be completed.

The company believes that the purchase of the shares will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining securityholders. The normal course purchases will also afford an increased degree of liquidity in the market.

To date, Coloured Ties has purchased 786,500 shares at an average cost of $0.326.

FERTIMAR LOAN REPAYMENT

On Aug. 31, 2018, the previous management of Coloured Ties had loaned $1.8-million (U.S.) to Fertimar Mineracao E Navegacao SA as part of a planned reverse takeover transaction. The reverse takeover transaction did not complete and the Company has been working with Fertimar to effect a repayment plan and has entered into a repayment plan with Fertimar whereby Fertimar shall repay a total amount of $1,300,000 in twelve monthly installments, starting in January 2022.

As of April 30, 2022, Fertimar has made scheduled payments totalling $317,108 and is scheduled to receive further payments of $982,892 over the coming months.

INVESTMENTS UPDATE

Ride Vision

In January 2022, Coloured Ties made an investment into Ride Vision. a private Israel based company. Ride Vision is a unique Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) tailored to meet the safety needs of riders. Ride Vision is developing an industry-leading Collision Aversion Technology (CAT) which is a fusion of Artificial Intelligence (neural networks) and Computer Vision, and is designed to seamlessly integrate with all motorcycle and scooter makes and models.

Recent Developments for Ride Vision:

Ride Vision has partnered with Israel's leading Insurance Company, IDI Insurance, after a successful pilot with a large automotive manufacturer demonstrated a reduction in the chances of fatal collision by 60%.

The new partnership comes to life during an alarming rise in two/three-wheeler fatalities in Israel, growing from 20 in 2020 to 44 in 2021, in roughly 6 months, costing the state of Israel more than 2B ILS every year. The internal pilot, objectively testing multiple IDI employees and vehicle types for their road behavior and product satisfaction based on their experience with the Ride Vision 1 product.

Expansion into new markets

After successfully launching and saving lives in Israel and Italy, Ride Vision has now launched in the Australian marketing, starting with New South Wales. Since October 2021, Ride Vision's system has been available for Australian riders to retrofit their bikes.

Tier 1 supplier Minda Corporation, the flagship company of Spark Minda, has partnered with Ride Vision to bring its products into the Indian market.

For more information about Ride Vision, please visit: www.ride.vision

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Coloured Ties has acquired a total of 1,284,500 common shares of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET) via purchases thru the Canadian Securities Exchange from December to March 2022 at an average cost of $0.97.

Patriot Battery Metals has achieved early drilling success at their Corvette Lithium property in Quebec and the company's stock price has seen appreciation based on early drilling results.

For more information about PMET, please visit: www.patriotbatterymetals.com

Arnett Creek NSR Purchase

Coloured Ties has entered into discussions to acquire a 1% Net Smelter Royalty on Arnett Creek Gold project being developed by Revival Gold from a private party. Revival Gold is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold project located in Idaho, USA. A new mineral resource estimate for Beartrack-Arnett is expected by the end of April Discussions are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that an acquisition of the NSR will be consummated.

For more information about Revival Gold and a summary of their development projects, please visit: www.revival-gold.com

