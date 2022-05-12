Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that its Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 is available on its website, argoblockchain.com, and will be sent directly to shareholders in due course.
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.
