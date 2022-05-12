LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that its Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 is available on its website, argoblockchain.com, and will be sent directly to shareholders in due course.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334 finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 OTC Markets Jonathan Dickson

jonathan@otcmarkets.com +44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896 Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Emma Hodges

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com +44 7727 180 873

+44 7861 995 628

+44 7888 672 701

+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701061/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Posting-of-Annual-Report