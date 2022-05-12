Poolbeg Pharma PLC - GMP Manufacturing Contract Signed

Update on POLB 001 Clinical Development GMP manufacturing contract signed ensuring ample supply of POLB 001 for clinical development and for use in investigating further potential disease indications

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB), (OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, announces an update on its lead asset, POLB 001, a small molecule immunomodulator which aims to address a significant unmet need in severe influenza. The Company has signed a contract for GMP manufacturing, ensuring ample supply of GMP grade POLB 001 for use in its upcoming LPS human challenge clinical trial, due to commence in June 2022, and for use in investigating POLB 001 as a treatment for other disease indications.

POLB 001 has potential therapeutic applications beyond severe influenza, due to its mode of action of reducing hyperinflammation which is linked with many diseases. This is when harmful inflammation occurs in different areas of the body, such as the heart and lungs, causing organ damage. POLB 001 can block this from happening. The Company holds the worldwide rights to POLB 001 for all uses in humans and as such, is in a position to expand its IP around this asset to cover new disease areas which greatly increases the value of the program for partnering purposes. Following receipt of the results from the upcoming bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS) human challenge trial, the Company aims to rapidly monetise POLB 001 by partnering or out licensing the product to pharma / biotech for further development and commercialization.

The GMP manufacturing of the product began in late 2021 to ensure that sufficient grade and quantities of the product is available for use in the forthcoming human challenge trial which is due to commence in June 2022, with first results expected before the end of the year. The Company now has a validated manufacturing process for the development of the product for use in its clinical development for multiple disease areas.

The Company signed the Clinical Trial Agreement with the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in March 2022 for the upcoming LPS human challenge study. As part of the study, which is being completed in line with the Company's capital light approach, researchers will stimulate healthy volunteers' immune systems with LPS which triggers a robust immune response acting as a simulant for the hyperinflammatory effects associated with severe influenza infections, as well as other diseases. The study will provide key human data on the efficacy of POLB 001 in dampening the immune response in otherwise healthy volunteers.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma said: "Preparations for the upcoming clinical trial of our lead asset, POLB 001, are progressing well and we are delighted to have executed a GMP manufacturing contract ensuring ample supply of POLB 001 for use in its clinical development for severe influenza and beyond.

With a mode of action which reduces the body's hyperinflammatory response, POLB 001 has the potential to address several disease indications beyond severe influenza, and with our exclusive license for all human uses this could provide Poolbeg with the opportunity to greatly increase the value of the program for partnering and monetisation of POLB 001 to pharma or biotech companies."

Note: Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) is the regulatory code of standards that a medicine's manufacturer must meet in its production processes to enable administration to humans.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a capital light clinical model which aims to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the conventional biotech model. The Company, headquartered in London, is led by a team with a track record of creation and delivery of shareholder value and aspires to become a "one-stop shop" for Big Pharma seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025.

With its initial assets from Open Orphan plc, an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza (POLB 001); a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is also developing an oral vaccine delivery platform and is progressing two artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery programmes to accelerate the power of its human challenge model data and biobank.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter / LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma

