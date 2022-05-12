HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo Reports a 114% Increase in Property Manager Integrations Since Onset of Pandemic on its Journey to Deliver Unparalleled Access to Vacation Rentals

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has grown its property manager integrations worldwide +114% since Q1 2020, the start of many pandemic-related travel restrictions, and +37% year-on-year as of end of Q1 2022 [1] .

HomeToGo is a fast-growing marketplace and booking channel that offers its partners a worldwide network of access to high-value international and domestic travelers, with a streamlined booking experience to capture incremental revenue. Case studies have shown that partners who switch to the HomeToGo platform observe a booking uplift of up to 60 times within three years [2] .

With HomeToGo's vision to make incredible accommodations easily accessible to everyone, the company continues to receive wide interest from U.S. property managers and has launched several prominent ones on its platform this year so far to scale its supply. This includes integrations with key players in the industry such as Escape to Blue Ridge, My Vacation Haven, Park City Vacation Rental Properties, Pinnacle Lodging, Resort Rentals and Sextant Stays.

Valentin Gruber, COO, HomeToGo: "The post-pandemic growth of HomeToGo's booking channel is exemplified by our massive uplift in integrated property managers since 2019. With observed tailwind trends from COVID-19 as vacation rentals have become the new zeitgeist, we look forward to welcoming these impressive property managers to our platform. Our partnerships are a win-win collaboration: we are able to offer our global guests a broader wealth of attractive, qualified inventory, and our partners have the added benefit of diversifying their distribution and tapping into our advanced technologies, further accelerating the entire vacation rental industry."

Steve Milo, CEO, VTrips: "As the world gets back to travel this summer, it's really impactful for VTrips to have a trusted booking channel on our side to diversify our revenue stream and bring in high quality domestic and international guests. We've been really impressed with working with the leadership team at HomeToGo to become a trusted booking channel. The entire HomeToGo team provides adaptable and dedicated support - from tailored cancellation policies to direct guest communication. Most importantly, HomeToGo is acting as a true partner."

Miller Hawkins, CEO, Booe Realty, and President, VRMA: "One of the biggest benefits of listing on HomeToGo is how it has expanded our reach to millions of guests globally. The onboarding process to list our properties on HomeToGo was extremely easy, seamless and efficient, and we saw an immediate positive impact on bookings. Above all HomeToGo prioritizes the success of Booe Realty's business - giving constant support and guidance to ensure we are delivering an exceptional experience for our guests."

Going forward, HomeToGo will continue to invest and focus on its U.S. business and will continue to focus on growing its relationships with property managers across the U.S to scale its diversified supply and provide them unparalleled access to high-value guests. HomeToGo now works with more than 45,000 trusted partners worldwide across OTAs, property managers and other supply partners, following its recent acquisition of e-domizil GmbH, a specialist for vacation rental brands in Europe.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about .

[1] Based on total property managers integrated across the HomeToGo brand as of 31 March 2022 compared to 31 March 2020, and as of end of 31 March 2022 compared to end of 31 March 2021.

[2] Based on pre-cancellation data. Exemplary case to show possible potential uplift due to integration change for a partner with thousands of properties.

SOURCE: HomeToGo SE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701098/HomeToGo-SE-HomeToGo-Reports-a-114-Increase-in-Property-Manager-Integrations-Since-Onset-of-Pandemic-on-its-Journey-to-Deliver-Unparalleled-Access-to-Vacation-Rentals