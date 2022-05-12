- (PLX AI) - Balder Q1 net income SEK 5,261 million.
|08:10
|Fastighets AB Balder Q1 Rental Income SEK 2,507 Million
|Fr
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Karlatornet is now the tallest building in Gothenburg
|28.04.
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Conference call in connection with interim report January - March 2022
|20.04.
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Construction start of GoCo Living; a new residential area in the innovative GoCo Health Innovation City
|12.04.
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: The design ready for new neighbourhood park in Victoria Kungens kurva
