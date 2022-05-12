

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 1.0 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 1.3 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 158.15 against the yen, 0.8609 against the euro, 1.2202 against the greenback and 1.2153 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.







