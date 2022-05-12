

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Frankfurt Airport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), on Thursday, reported 4.0 million passengers in April 2022, representing an increase of 303.8% compared to April 2021. Compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, passenger traffic was still down by 34.2% in the reporting month.



Meanwhile, cargo tonnage (airfreight + airmail) slipped by 16.0% year-on-year in April 2022. Cargo continued to be affected by airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the extensive anti-Covid measures taken in China.



FRA's aircraft movements climbed by 108.8% year-on-year to 32,342 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs gained 69.7% year-on-year to about 2.0 million metric tons.



Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio also benefitted in April 2022 from the ongoing rebound in passenger demand. All of the Fraport Group airports worldwide achieved traffic gains of more than 100% compared to April 2021.







