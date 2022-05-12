

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), on Thursday, issued an update on its performance in the first 14 weeks of the new financial year covering the period to 7 May 2022.



The company reported that the trading to date with total sales in the Group's like for like businesses were more than 5% higher than the same period in the prior year, reflecting both the strength and breadth of the Group's brand relationships and category offer.



Fruther JD Sports said it still believes that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year end 28 January 2023 will at least be equal to that for the year ended 29 January 2022 which, after finalising certain year end accounting positions including the calculation of leases under IFRS16, is now expected to be about £940 million.







