DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director Declaration 12-May-2022 / 07:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To: EQS

From: Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Date: 12 May 2022

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that Denise Hadgill, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Smithson Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 June 2022.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RDN TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 161115 EQS News ID: 1350377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 02:28 ET (06:28 GMT)