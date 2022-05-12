

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) posted a 23% growth in its first-half adjusted earnings to 46.3 million pounds, largely driven by acceleration of growth in net rental income of 23%. Like-for-like rental growth was 3.5%, for the period. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.0 pence compared to 4.5 pence.



Profit before tax was 98.8 million pounds for the 6 months ended 31 March 2022 compared to 44.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 10.2 pence compared to 5.0 pence.



Group revenue increased to 126.6 million pounds from 101.3 million pounds, last year.



The Group's interim dividend is 2.08 pence per share, up 14%.







