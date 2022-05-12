DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Director Declaration

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC, announces that Denise Hadgill, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Smithson Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 June 2022.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

