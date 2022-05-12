Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim to acquire Izolbet, expanding Solutions & Products in Poland



12.05.2022 / 09:00



Strong player in construction chemicals, dry mortars and insulation systems



Growth engine focused on highly attractive repair & refurbishment market



Accelerates Holcim's growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025 Holcim has entered an agreement to acquire Izolbet, one of the leading players in the specialty building solutions market in Poland. Izobet has delivered double-digit growth in sales and EBITDA over the last three years. The acquisition will strengthen Holcim's footprint in the highly attractive market for renovation, thermal insulation and finishing, and will complement Holcim's recent investment in a new production facility for dry mixes in Kraków. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: "Specialty building solutions have been a key focus for expanding Solutions & Products in Europe, notably with the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France and PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium. I'm excited to be welcoming all of Izolbet's employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of growth together. Izolbet employs nearly 170 people and has four production plants in Budzyn, Gostynin, Kleszczów and Chmielów. Its products are sold through distribution sales channels across the country, with most of its business in the high-growth repair & refurbishment market. The acquisition will advance Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to strict financial discipline and is subject to approval from the Polish Competition Authorities (UOKiK). It is expected to close in the second half of 2022. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

