Temenos digital banking platform will enable SHB to reimagine the customer experience and deliver a consistent, frictionless experience across all channels.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the cloud banking platform, today announced that Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) has selected Temenos to accelerate its digital transformation. SHB is one of the largest joint-stock commercial banks in Vietnam, serving more than five million individual and corporate customers. Adopting the digital banking capabilities on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking...

