Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by Goldman Sachs International (210/22)

As from May 14, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Goldman Sachs International will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN code Trading code GSI GTM 3834 SE0013408127 GSI_GTM_3834 GSI_GTM_3843 SE0013408168 GSI_GTM_3843 GSI GTM 3862 SE0013408333 GSI_GTM_3862 GSI GTM 4124 SE0014959649 GSI_GTM_4124 The last day of trading will be May 13, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.