Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
12.05.22
09:38 Uhr
286,10 Euro
-0,55
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
286,90288,4010:03
286,70288,4010:03
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2022 | 09:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by Goldman Sachs International (210/22)

As from May 14, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Goldman Sachs
International will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short name  ISIN code   Trading code
GSI GTM 3834 SE0013408127 GSI_GTM_3834
GSI_GTM_3843 SE0013408168 GSI_GTM_3843
GSI GTM 3862 SE0013408333 GSI_GTM_3862
GSI GTM 4124 SE0014959649 GSI_GTM_4124

The last day of trading will be May 13, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.