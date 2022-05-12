DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 11/05/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.2735
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46060447
CODE: AEME
ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 161201 EQS News ID: 1350575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
