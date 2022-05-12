

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) reported revenue of 196.5 million pounds for the four months ended 30 April 2022 compared to 233.2 million pounds, prior year. Net new business was 2.5 billion pounds in the period, closing Assets under administration of 132.3 billion pounds.



For the year to date period, client growth was at 90,000, in line with pre-Covid levels excluding direct book acquisitions. Client retention was at 92.4%, and has remained broadly constant throughout the year, the Group said.



Looking forward, Hargreaves Lansdown plc reiterated its fiscal 2022 guidance whilst raising revenue margin on cash to 30-35bps.







