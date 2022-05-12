DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PR1E) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE

DEALING DATE: 11/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.1655

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 745052

CODE: PR1E

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E Sequence No.: 161243 EQS News ID: 1350667 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)