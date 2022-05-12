New Cappfinity and ISE research reveals the top behaviours employers are looking for from their early careers hires

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR tech firm, Cappfinity and the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) have this week released their latest whitepaper, 'The Building Blocks for Gen Z Job Success.'

The whitepaper, which is based on a combination of key findings from joint research with the ISE, and Cappfinity, including global data from their leading development tool Strengths Profile, looks at the priority behaviours universities and employers are focused on for 2022 and beyond.

Respondents including universities and employers from finance, legal and tech through to retail, health and the built environment, shared the top behaviours they are looking for now and how they believe this will evolve in the future.

The research indicates that while the range of behaviours employers recruit for is likely to continue to increase to support the predicted growth in new jobs, there will also continue to be some stability in the core strengths that employers will need.

Collaboration and Critical Thinking continue to be key for employers with Resilience and Agility becoming more important in the years to come as employers look for candidates who will thrive in a rapidly changing work environment.

Paul Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at Cappfinity, commented:

"We are delighted to launch the findings of our joint research with the ISE which we believe shines a light on the vital behaviours employers are looking for now and how this is expected to evolve in the future.

"The response we've seen to the survey reflects what we're seeing in our discussions with talent leaders - there is a shift to recruiting for behaviours or 'strengths' as a way to identify potential for hard-to-fill roles and to diversify talent pipelines."

Dr Nicola Thomas, Head of Research at the Institute for Student Employers, added:

"There has never been a greater need to invest in early talent recruitment and development. Employers are increasingly turning to Gen Z to strategically fill skills shortages, and a strong and engaged pipeline will be key to meeting future talent needs.

"We know from our own research that what employers are looking for in young people is shifting. While previously the focus was on grades and experience, attention is now on finding the right behaviours and attitudes and training the rest. Employers who pivot to recruit with potential in mind rather than outdated indicators will enjoy the competitive advantage of a more diverse and proactive workforce."

You can download your copy of 'The Building Blocks for Gen Z Job Success' whitepaper from Cappfinity and the ISE here.