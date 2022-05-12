DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2022 / 09:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.4006

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 932758

CODE: US71 LN

ISIN: LU1407888053

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 161270 EQS News ID: 1350741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 03:44 ET (07:44 GMT)