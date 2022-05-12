Dospuntos Asset Management: Green office buildings in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate developer Dospuntos Asset Management has invested 91 million euros in the construction of sustainable office complexes in Barcelona's tech district and has now started marketing their work spaces. The buildings are part of the major redevelopment project of Parc Central - Can Ricart, a new strategic enclave of the neighborhood.

"22@" is the name of one of Barcelona's most dynamic districts where startups and tech companies like Microsoft resides. According to the Cushman & Wakefield report 2022, 22@ was the leading district in Spain in terms of demand, occupancy and investment for office spaces in 2021.

With 91 million euros of investment, real estate developer Dospuntos Asset Management is developing two prestigious office complexes in this area: ONE Parc Central, where the workspaces are now opened to offer, along with the TWO Parc Central, where the construction is now in motion. The buildings are part of the major Parc Central project, which envisages the transformation of the area into a new lively center for cultural offerings, residential flats and hotels in addition to innovative office buildings.

Embedded with ecological friendly designs and the latest technology, the architectures construct an ideal working environment for start-ups and innovative companies. Designed by Batlle i Roig architects the buildings are aimed to optimizing energy efficiency such as the reduction of water consumption by 55%. Office spaces in the ONE Parc Central building can now be rented by companies. The building covers an area of 22,300 m2 over 12 floors with large terraces and a roof top offering views over Barcelona and the sea. Both ONE Parc Central and TWO Parc Central are aiming for LEED and WELL Gold certification, as well as WiredScore Gold certification for excellent digital infrastructure and connectivity within the building.

PARC CENTRAL: https://parc-central.barcelona/en/buildings/one-building/

Dospuntos Asset Management

Founded in 2017 and majority controlled by Värde Partners, Dospuntos Asset Management is a real estate developer that manages property assets across Spain. They are marketing ONE Parc Central in collaboration with real estate advisors Cushman & Wakefield and Savills Aguirre Newman and worked with architects such as Jean Nouvel, Toyo Ito or David Chipperfield. They developed projects in Barcelona such as the Torre Glories, Diagonal 197 or City22.