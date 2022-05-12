- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck shares rose 4% in morning trading after Nordea reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, saying it was undervalued.
- • Price target raised to DKK 271 from DKK 265
- • Lundbeck has prospects for significant sales acceleration on Vyepti for migraines, Nordea said
- • Vyepti is positioned to win in the long term, and the stock is at substantial discount valuation to the sector, analysts at Bank of America said
- • However, near-term growth is heavily predicated on Vyepti, accounting for 65% of Lundbeck's consensus growth, and with questions whether this can be achieved, BofA said, reiterating a neutral recommendation, but lifting the price target to DKK 185 from DKK 170
