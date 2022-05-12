CM.com Wins Exclusive Ticketing Deal with Glamorgan Cricket

Multi-year deal will see Glamorgan replacing its existing ticketing solution to use CM.com's platform exclusively

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CM.com, a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, has won a competitive tender to become the exclusive ticketing partner to Glamorgan Cricket, one of 18 county cricket clubs and the only Welsh first-class county.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 cricket season, Glamorgan is investing in delivering a first-class customer experience for its dedicated fanbase. It selected CM.com to help it take a new, innovative approach to ticketing to complement the club's ongoing fan experience enhancements using CM.com's integrated marketing and customer service platforms, Mobile Marketing Cloud and Mobile Service Cloud.

The multi-year deal will see Glamorgan replacing its existing ticketing solution to use CM.com's platform for all domestic competitions, international matches and women's cricket matches hosted at Sophia Gardens. Supporters and fans can expect to see improvements on the new ticketing platform in time for the start of next season.

At a time when Digital Native audiences predominantly engage with events through their mobile phones, CM.com's ticketing platform is mobile-first, combining smart audience analytics and in-event mobile order capabilities. Setting a new precedent for what a ticketing platform can offer, CM.com streamlines every aspect of event organisation, from the beginning through to the end of an event's lifecycle.

James Matthews, UK & Ireland Country Manager at CM.com said: "Were very excited to welcome Glamorgan and support their ambitions to enhance their customer experience. Through our combined vision and expertise, we can deliver a superior fan experience. Glamorgan is a club that embraces technology as we've seen from the beginning of our journey together and I am very excited to see this relationship grow."

Sam Windridge, Head of Commercial Development at CM.com commented: "Glamorgan is a beloved cricket club that cares deeply about continually improving the fan experience by taking a creative, technology-first approach. CM.com's ticketing platform has revolutionised the booking and ticketing experience at the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix and a number of European sports clubs, and we're now very proud to support Glamorgan's ongoing growth and success with quick, tangible improvements for both fans and employees of the club."

Huw Warren, Head of Commercial at Glamorgan County Cricket Club said: "As planning for the 2023 season began, we knew that we needed to take a fresh approach to ticketing in order to provide our supporters with agile, fast and smooth customer experience. We were impressed by CM.com's hands-on approach to identifying the best solution for Glamorgan, as well as the strength and agility of its ticketing platform and ease of use for employees and fans. We're excited to see how the improvements will be received."

CM.com is a leader in the global ticketing industry, with major partnerships including the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort and the Invictus Games designed to deliver the ultimate fan experience to sports fans everywhere. The company has made a series of acquisitions in the events and ticketing space in recent months, including Appmiral, YourTicketProvider and TraceDock.

