Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

Notification of Transfer of Shares and Acquisition of Shares by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that Mark Sheppard (PDMR) has transferred 37,721 Ordinary shares of £0.25 pence at £3.72 each in the Company to Richard Morgan (PDMR).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Mark Sheppard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR (Investment Manager) b) Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc b) LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each







ISIN: GB0002258472 b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares c) Price and volume

Price Volume £3.72 37,721 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







37,721



£140,322.12 e) Date of the transaction

11 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)