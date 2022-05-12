Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 12
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
(the Company)
Notification of Transfer of Shares and Acquisition of Shares by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
The Company announces that Mark Sheppard (PDMR) has transferred 37,721 Ordinary shares of £0.25 pence at £3.72 each in the Company to Richard Morgan (PDMR).
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Sheppard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Investment Manager)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares
|c)
|Price and volume
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,721
£140,322.12
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Morgan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Investment Manager)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquired Shares
|c)
|Price and volume
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,721
£140,322.12
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
