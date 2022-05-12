Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
12.05.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (212/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (publ) with effect from 2022-05-13. Last
day of trading is set to 2022-08-15. The instrument will be listed on STO
Sustainable Commercial Paper. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1068348
