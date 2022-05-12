Constellium SE: Constellium celebrates employee achievements with THANK YOU Awards program

More than 300 employees recognized for their teams' contributions to excellence in Health and Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, Operations, and Sustainability

PARIS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) hosted its THANK YOU Awards on May 10 to honor employee teams for their efforts and achievements in contributing to the company's strategic objectives. The awards program honored more than 300 employees for excellence in Health and Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, Operations, and Sustainability.

In his remarks to employees during the online ceremony, CEO Jean-Marc Germain said: "Thank you to all our winners and nominees for the energy, imagination, and spirit of continuous improvement that you bring to our company. Your contributions have made our plants safer, enhanced relationships with our customers, made our operations more efficient and more sustainable, and invented new solutions. I am extremely proud to celebrate each of you today."

THANK YOU Award recipients include:

Health and Safety



The Singen, Germany plant won gold for its Lock-Out, Tag-Out procedure to restrict power on cranes used in the facility. The Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Montreuil-Juigné, France plants were also recognized for employee safety initiatives.



Customer Service



The Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Muscle Shoals, Alabama plants received the gold award for efforts that led them to be honored by a key automotive customer as "Best Auto Body Sheet Supplier." The Neuf-Brisach, France and Changchun, China teams were recognized for business development projects in key markets.



Operations



The Muscle Shoals, Alabama plant won the gold award for process improvements that led to recognition by a packaging customer for their quality and delivery performance. The Neuf-Brisach, France and Automotive Structures North America teams were also honored for projects that drove operational excellence.



Innovation



The University Technology Center at Brunel University London received the gold award for their leadership in developing modular battery enclosures for next-generation electric vehicles. C-TEC, and the Singen, Germany and Issoire, France plants were recognized for innovative approaches to product and process development.



Sustainability



The Issoire, France plant won the gold award for its program that uses heat recovered from its furnaces to provide heat and hot water to buildings in the City of Issoire. The Neuf-Brisach and Issoire, France plants, along with plants in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Žilina, Slovakia, and Vigo, Spain, were honored for their initiatives to promote and support employee diversity and inclusion.



In addition, three groups received special awards in recognition of their swift action and sustained engagement in protecting Constellium and its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Environment, Health & Safety, Treasury, and Procurement teams.

Local celebrations will be hosted this summer to honor employees and present them with sustainable trophies.

