World Orphan Drug Alliance - WODA: World Orphan Drug Alliance - combining forces to reach patients with rare diseases across the globe

World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) is a new global alliance of full-service regional distributors for orphan drugs.

WODA covers 68 countries on 4 continents.

There are more than 64 million potential patients with rare diseases in the WODA regions.

ZURICH, MOSCOW, SAO PAULO, DUBAI, UAE and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EffRx Pharmaceuticals, Medis, Orpharm, OrphanDC, and Vector Pharma, announced today the newly formed World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA). WODA aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies with rare diseases, oncology and highly specialized therapeutics portfolio, starting from named patient programs through to full commercialization.

By bringing together experts for rare diseases, WODA has capabilities to provide all the services necessary for orphan medicines to reach patients in need, replacing local branches of global distributors or multinational companies.

"Under WODA alliance we are offering future partners the opportunity to cover our entire territory or cherry pick the territories they require, while using local teams in each territory with the local knowledge and skill set in the therapeutic area we cover," commented Vector Pharma Managing DirectorSamer Semaan. "Due to our flexible setup, we have the ability to adjust to partners' needs instantaneously and provide a tailored solution."

In total, WODA covers 68 countries in the following regions: Turkey, Middle East and North Africa, Russia and CIS region, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America and Switzerland.

"WODA focuses on the markets, that are complex and often overlooked by big pharmaceutical and biotech companies. However, WODA territories provide both, a pool of patients in need and potential funding opportunities for rare and specialized diseases. There are potentially more than 64 million rare disease patients in the WODA regions," adds Martina Perharic, Medis CEO.

About Founding Partners:

EffRx Pharmaceuticals is a Switzerland based company focused on the late-stage development and commercialization of prescription medications for niche and orphan indications.

is a based company focused on the late-stage development and commercialization of prescription medications for niche and orphan indications. Medis based in Slovenia is the commercialization partner of choice for innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking strong business growth in Central and Eastern Europe .

based in is the commercialization partner of choice for innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking strong business growth in Central and . Orpharm is a Moscow based full-service distributor covering Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

is a based full-service distributor covering and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). OrphanDC based in Sao Paolo, Brazil acts as a partner for biotech companies in Latin America . They focus on supporting their clients from the clinical development stage throughout the product lifecycle.

based in Sao Paolo, acts as a partner for biotech companies in . They focus on supporting their clients from the clinical development stage throughout the product lifecycle. Vector Pharma is a Dubai based full-service distributor covering Middle East , North Africa and Turkey .

More about WODA: www.woda-alliance.com

