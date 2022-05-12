EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 11 May 2022 was 340.0p including estimated current period revenue and 338.0p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 29,222,180 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 35,287,462 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







12 May 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58