Transparency Market Research: Electric Fireplaces Market Size Worth US$ 4 Bn by 2031 | CAGR: 6.1%: TMR Report

Product innovation and launch of new 3D commerce apps take front to withstand competition in the electric fireplaces market

Advantages for consumers to compare product features and product reviews to select best electric fireplaces makes eCommerce a preferred sales channel

ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric fireplaces market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Increasing shift from traditional heating systems and role of governments & regulatory bodies to promote nonconventional fireplaces are some key factors fueling the growth of the electric fireplaces market. The Air Quality Improvement Program in some developed countries offers reimbursement incentives to replace, remove, or repair obsolete home heating devices to maintain the air quality of interior environments.

The growing inclination of consumers to replace existing fireplaces with electric ones for their advantages of easy installation in any part of the house and remote controlled to adjust temperature, heat brightness, and lighting effects provides stimulus to electric fireplaces market.

North America held the leading share of the electric fireplaces market in 2020. High demand for heating appliances with growing inclination of consumers to switch to cost-effective electric fireplaces creates substantial opportunities in the electric fireplaces market of the region. The role of government bodies to promote electric heating appliances designed for safe handling is favoring the consumption of electric fireplaces in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34493

Electric Fireplaces Market - Key Findings of Report

Roll out of attractive incentives by governments and environment regulatory agencies to shift to nonconventional fireplaces underscores growth of the electric fireplaces market. For instance, an agreement between EPA and Dominion Energy led the U.S. Northeast American Lung Association to devise a three-state transformation plan wherein consumers receive financial incentives to replace old wood-burning appliances with clean home heating equipment during exchange campaigns.

Manufacturers in the electric fireplaces market are undertaking design innovations to stay competitive in the electric fireplaces market. Design of products with 3D flames and electric stove that incorporate sound system and electric fireplaces with different flames are some innovations in the electric fireplaces market. For instance, inclusion of a new feature in 3D vapor fireplaces allows the color of flame to change.

Manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers of electric fireplaces are entering into partnerships with technology companies to release 3D commerce apps. 3D room planning apps that comprise 3D product configurators to install electric fireplaces are gaining popularity to assist consumers shop online.

Substantial sales via eCommerce is increasing competition in the electric fireplaces market. Savvy companies are strengthening their position in the online shopping segment preferred by consumers to translate into future business opportunities.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant share of the electric fireplaces market during the forecast period. Marketing of heat regulating fireplaces with sound and display effects undertaken by key players in the electric fireplaces market is creating demand in mildly cold or seasonally cold locations of the region.

is anticipated to account for a significant share of the electric fireplaces market during the forecast period. Marketing of heat regulating fireplaces with sound and display effects undertaken by key players in the electric fireplaces market is creating demand in mildly cold or seasonally cold locations of the region. The U.K. is anticipated to continue to remain the fastest growing market for fireplaces in Europe , registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Government regulations for residential & commercial consumers to adopt pollution-free heating technology stimulates the electric fireplaces market growth in the region. Increasing awareness among consumers about the high heat output smart technology that consumes less energy is likely to stir the demand for electric fireplaces in Germany , France , and some other developed countries of the region.

How Electric Fireplaces Market will recover after covid19: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=34493

Electric Fireplaces Market - Growth Drivers

Increasing consumer inclination for electric fireplaces due to their eco-friendliness of zero harmful products, along with low power consumption and efficient output virtues propels the demand for electric fireplaces

Advantages of increased cost-effectiveness of electric fireplaces resulting from adoption of emerging technologies such as LED technology stirs growth of the electric fireplaces market

Request a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-fireplaces-market.html

Electric Fireplaces Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the electric fireplaces market are;

European Home

Glen Dimplex Group

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.

RVA Etronics Pvt. Ltd.

Empire Comfort Systems Inc.

HNI Corporation

Innovative Hearth Products

Twin-Star International

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=34493

The electric fireplaces market is segmented as follows;

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Product Type

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Built-in Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

Others (Electric Fireplace Inserts, etc.)

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Size

Under 30 Inches

30-45 Inches

45-60 Inches

Above 60 Inches

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Style

Traditional

Modern

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Category

Outdoor

Indoor

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Electric Fireplaces Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants



Offices



Others (Health & Wellness Centers, etc.)

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales



Indirect Sales

Electric Fireplaces Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Austria



Balkan



Belgium



France



Germany



Hungary



Italy



Nordics



Netherlands



Poland



Portugal



Spain



Switzerland



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



Philippines



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC Countries

South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Gas and Solid Fuels (Wood) Fireplaces Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-and-solid-fuels-wood-fireplaces-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-and-solid-fuels-wood-fireplaces-market.html Fireplace and Stove Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fireplace-stove-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fireplace-stove-market.html Gas Fireplaces Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-fireplaces-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact :

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-fireplaces-market.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg