

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Canada (LOW), a home improvement company, said on Thursday that it has started a recruitment process to fill 500 positions at its RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores in Québec as the home improvement and construction industry enters into its busiest season.



In addition to in-store positions, Lowe's Canada is currently recruiting for seasonal positions at its Boucherville distribution centre, the company said in a statement.



'We offer much more than a summer job to Québec students,' Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition commented. 'This is a great opportunity for students who would like to continue their career with us after graduation.'







