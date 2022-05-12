- (PLX AI) - Tapestry Q3 revenue USD 1,440 million vs. estimate USD 1,420 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 176 million vs. estimate USD 148 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 0.46 vs. estimate USD 0.42
- • Outlook FY revenue USD 6,700 million, down from USD 6,750 million previously
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 3.45, down from USD 3.60-3.65 previously
- • Cites an estimated headwind of $0.25 to $0.30 due to incremental Covid-related pressure in China and an anticipated negative impact of approximately $0.17 based on the current expectation that the Generalized System of Preferences ('GSP') with retroactive benefit will not be adopted in the Company's current fiscal year
