NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 11 May 2022 were: 634.02p Capital only 639.61p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 11th May 2022, the Company has 103,105,864 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 104,000 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.