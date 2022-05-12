Anzeige
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 12

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

12 May 2022

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameLars Mallasch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
TransactionsPrice(s)Volume(s)
(1)£16.07271
(2)£16.0651,329
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 271
(2) 1,329

(1) £16.07
(2) £16.065
e)Date of transaction2022-05-10
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON
