MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, May 12
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
12 May 2022
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Mallasch
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 271
(2) 1,329
(1) £16.07
(2) £16.065
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-05-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
