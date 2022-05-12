GameSquare Esports Inc.: GameSquare Esports Q1 2022 Financial Results to be Announced May 31

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), an international gaming and esports company, has scheduled its first-quarter 2022 financial results conference call with the investment community to be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8:00 am ET. In addition to the financial results, management expects to provide an operational update including details on the optimization of its acquisitions, operational progress, recent commercial successes, and initiatives that are underway to improve the profitability of the business.

Shareholders, investors, interested parties, and media are encouraged to join the company's webcast hosted by Justin Kenna, GameSquare CEO and will be joined by Kevin Wright, President. Please join at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/gamesquare2022q1.html.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA.

