Flora wellness brand, JustCBD has opened a new office in London to service the United Kingdom and EU distribution of Flora's branded portfolio products

Flora will expand its footprint in the European market through a brick-and-mortar JustCBD outpost in Prague and partner with Hoshi to distribute Flora's portfolio of products to 11 countries

Cross-selling efforts begin as Vessel, MIND Naturals and JustCBD see increased European interest in April

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that the Company is expanding its operational footprint in Europe and the United Kingdom, furthering its international growth strategy.

The London-based offices will serve as the regional headquarters for its sales force and management of its distribution centers in the UK and Netherlands. The expansion signals an assertive push to broaden the reach for JustCBD's 79 products registered with UK Novel Foods and paves the way for meaningful distribution of Flora's house of brands.

In addition, Flora bolsters its strategic positioning in the region by partnering with Hoshi to distribute the Company's broader product portfolio to 11 countries, including Germany, Portugal, the UK, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Malta, and Macedonia.

"Establishing our roots in the UK and EU will not only afford us opportunities to increase our distribution and grow market share, but it will generate actionable market insights for our team to continue to innovate and deliver the most compelling experiences we can," said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora. "The latest global expansion highlights our commitment to driving exponential growth and scale."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands delivering the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the most extensive outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its commercial, house of brands, and life sciences divisions. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

