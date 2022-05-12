DGAP-News: Bybit
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 12 May 2022 - Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, premiered the "Crypto Slang Challenge", the second episode of its crypto-inspired series BybitLevelUpChallenges. Conceptualized as a beginner's guide to pave the way forward for the crypto curious in ways that are immediately relevant to race fans, the new episode features Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen (2021 Formula 1 Drivers' World Champion) and Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on a crash course challenge to decipher the latest and most common crypto trading terms and slang in both the crypto and racing world. It turns out that both industries have a lot in common.
The Crypto-Racing Dictionary, created by Bybit to help F1 fans and crypto enthusiasts alike understand relevant terms that are applicable in both the crypto and racing world
Hosted exclusively on Bybit Race Insider and Bybit's official social channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), fans will be able to check out the drivers' performance in learning the meaning of crypto trading terms such as "HODL", "Gas Fees", "Bear Market", "Fiat on-ramp" or their favorite, "When Lambo".
Snippets from the episode where Max and Checo both tried deciphering crypto slang and references
Before the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Bybit became Oracle Red Bull Racing's exclusive Principal Team Partner, Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner, Fan Token Issuance Partner and Tech Incubator Partner. Both crypto and racing fans can now look forward to more exclusive content and exciting initiatives only available at the Bybit Race Insider - check it out to stay updated on what else Max and Checo might be up to together with Bybit!
As the Fan Token Issuance Partner and Tech Incubator Partner, Bybit will support Oracle Red Bull Racing with the distribution of its growing digital asset collections among other endeavors, so fans will have to stay tuned for more surprises in the near future.
