DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES (PR1G) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 11/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.5424

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1056671

CODE: PR1G

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 161374 EQS News ID: 1351165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351165&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)