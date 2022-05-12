Printec and Centerity improve efficiency and efficacy of customer operations in the banking, retail and hospitality verticals

Printec Group, a leading provider of transaction automation solutions with a presence in 16 countries across Central and Eastern Europe has entered into a multi-year technology alliance with Centerity Systems, Inc., a pioneering provider of distributed enterprise edge monitoring, security and remediation solutions. Through this partnership, Printec will utilize the Centerity CSM² (Connect-Secure-Monitor-Manage) Edge platform to enhance the serviceability of its customers by enabling real-time monitoring and AI capabilities.

The proliferation of computing devices at the Enterprise Edge is creating unique challenges for those companies that specialize in providing services in this domain. The CSM² Edge platform by Centerity is uniquely designed to provide device and application agnostic management across geographies, technologies, and vendors. The Centerity platform can connect to a wide variety of edge devices, including Self-Service Devices, Bill Payment Kiosks, Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals, network routing devices, and IoT sensors, enabling monitoring and management from an integrated, single pane of glass.

"At Printec, we are always looking for ways to innovate and offer new solutions and services to our customers," said Alexander Horozov, Chief Solutions and Services Delivery Officer at Printec. "Driven by our vision to make digital transactions safer and easier, we are working with best in-class technology vendors to offer state-of-the-art solutions. Therefore, we have selected Centerity to support us in the evolution and further digitization of our services delivery processes. We are convinced that Centerity will contribute greatly to our business transformation and bring significant added value to the services we provide to our customers."

Through this alliance, Printec will provide superior customer experience by achieving greater visibility to devices and applications at the edge, while centralizing monitoring and management across geographies and technologies. At the same time, Printec customers will benefit by reduced Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) and increased overall services uptime, while end customers will be served by devices with high reliability and availability.

"We are very excited to enter into a strategic partnership with Printec," said Roi Keren, CEO of Centerity. "Our team of technologists has been working very closely with Printec's SMEs over several months. We have developed a very close and collaborative relationship and we look forward to providing significant contributions to Printec's business for years to come."

About Printec

Printec is a leader in business-to-customer transaction technologies in 16 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of technology solutions that help improve human interactions, making everyday life easier. Through the wide range of solutions and services, Printec enables businesses to leverage innovative technology in order to provide superior customer experience while achieving operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance. With 30+ years of experience, more than 900 highly qualified and trained professionals, and approximately 100 service centers, Printec is one of the fastest growing information technology groups in Central and Eastern Europe.

About Centerity

Centerity connects, secures, monitors and manages the edge of distributed enterprises. The solution provides both business and technical employees with a contextual understanding and simplification of the status of the complex technologies supporting edge business operations, enabling rapid identification, prioritization, and remediation of issues. The company has deep expertise in helping distributed enterprises manage their edge, including more than a decade of experience in developing API connections for hundreds of enterprise edge devices and applications, as well as pioneering proprietary technology that reduces device and application API development from weeks to minutes. Centerity rapidly and cost-effectively solves the massive problem of lack of edge visibility and control for distributed enterprises. Learn more at centerity.com.

